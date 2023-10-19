Birthday Club
Thunderbolts ready for season opener

Thunderbolts ready for season opener
By Max Parker
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The SPHL season begins this weekend, and on Saturday, the Bolts open up their season, at home.

Overall, it was a successful season last year for Evansville, as Jeff Bes’s team, went 32-22, and finished in 5th place, qualifying for the playoffs, for the second straight year. Unfortunately, they were eliminated, in the first round. Now, as training camp winds down for this season, the Bolts say they’re excited for what’s to come.

“Yeah, we’re getting excited here, training camp has been going on a week,” said Head Coach Jeff Bes. “Guys have been working really hard and we’re getting close to Saturday with our home opener against Huntsville.”

“It’s unbelievable,” said returning player Matt Dorsey. “Great fanbase, that’s the heartbeat of a team right? It’s a great city, to have the Ford Center here to bring a lot of attraction just through that. It’s a city that’s growing up and a lot of fun to play in for sure.”

The Bolts host the Huntsville Havoc, at 7, this Saturday night.

