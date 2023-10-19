Teen Safe Driver Week: ISP provides tips on how to stay safe behind the wheel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens age 15 to 18.

In 2021, 2,068 people were killed in a crash involving a teenager. An estimated 94,000 teen drivers were injured in traffic crashes and more than 170,000 people were injured in crashes involving a teen driver.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says teens are more at-risk when driving because of their immaturity, lack of skills, and lack of experience.

Officials say teenagers speed, they make mistakes, and they get distracted easily especially if their friends are in the car.

They say the best thing you can do is be a good role model when it comes to driving.

It’s also important to talk with your teen about the laws and requirements for them to be able to drive.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby interviewed ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle.

Sgt. Ringle provided tips about the laws that are in place for teenagers in Indiana and more on how to keep your child safe.

You can watch that live interview in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.