SWAT team outside home on Frisse Street in Evansville

Situation on Frisse
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heavy police presence, including a SWAT team, have been reported on Frisse Street in Evansville.

Our 14 News crew tells us this is happening outside a home on Frisse Street and Boeke Avenue.

At least three people have been detained and are outside the house, according to our photographer.

We’re told the entire street has been blocked off by law enforcement vehicles.

Dispatch did not give us any details involving this situation. We are working on getting more information.

