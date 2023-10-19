Birthday Club
Stop-motion animator brings his creative mind to USI
By Ethan Shan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At USI this evening, an Indiana based stop-motion animator talked about his career journey.

Greenfield’s very own Chris Sickels is an illustrator in addition to being a stop-motion animator. His stop-motion films have screened at film festivals including the Los Angeles International Short Film Festival and Montreal Stop-Motion Film Festival.

“The world is accessible for your work and it’s just a matter of finding the right market for where to take your work, and I think for students it’s important to hear that ‘cause you never know there’s kind of a big wide world out there and never are quite sure where to start or how to do it,” he says.

Chris will be staying at USI for the rest of the week talking to students and participating in classes.

