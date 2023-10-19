Birthday Club
Scattered showers Thursday evening, sunshine for Friday and the weekend

Light rain likely
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The cold front triggered some light rain across the Tri-State on Thursday morning.  Most spots picked up just a few hundredths of an inch of rain.   More showers possible Thursday evening, mainly over the eastern half of the Tri-State.   Sunshine returns for Friday and the weekend.  Highs on Friday will rise into the upper 60s, then the lower 70s on Saturday and back down into the mid 60s on Sunday.   Mainly cloudy skies for the first half of next week with rain chances returning on Thursday and Friday.  Highs will push back into the middle 70s by the middle of next week.

