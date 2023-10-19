Rain Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - October has been the driest month of the year to date. This morning, cloudy with light rain likely as lows dip into the mid-50s. This afternoon, becoming partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures remaining in the lower 70s behind southerly winds. The severe weather threat is low. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers as low temps dip into the lower 50s.

Friday, becoming mostly sunny and breezy as high temperatures ease into the upper 60s. Friday night, mostly clear and colder with lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain in the upper 60s.

