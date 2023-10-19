Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Princeton community preparing for annual Christmas Parade

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Although bells haven’t started to ring just yet, Princeton leaders are making sure you mark your calendar for their annual Christmas Parade.

This year’s parade is set to happen on December 2 at 5 p.m. Leaders say the theme is “A Fairytale Christmas.”

We’re told the parade will start on Hart Street and will make its way down Main Street to the courthouse square.

The grand marshal this year is longtime teacher Derek Barton, who in past years, helped organize the parade.

Leaders are excited to welcome everyone to the family-friendly event during the Christmas season.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sneaker convention coming to Evansville
Crash on SR 66
Crash closes portion of SR 66 in Warrick County
Bobby Norman
Deputies: Driver found with meth, cash & gun charged with dealing
Motorcycle Crash
Sturgis man killed after losing control of motorcycle during crash
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Evansville leaders raise awareness for domestic violence
Evansville leaders raise awareness for domestic violence
KWC axing some sports programs, positions for ‘future sustainability’
Hospitalized woman may face charges after crash in Union County, sheriff says
New AEDs could help the Evansville Fire Department save more lives
New AEDs could help the Evansville Fire Department save more lives
Situation on Frisse
SWAT team outside home on Frisse Street in Evansville