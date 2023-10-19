Princeton community preparing for annual Christmas Parade

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Although bells haven’t started to ring just yet, Princeton leaders are making sure you mark your calendar for their annual Christmas Parade.

This year’s parade is set to happen on December 2 at 5 p.m. Leaders say the theme is “A Fairytale Christmas.”

We’re told the parade will start on Hart Street and will make its way down Main Street to the courthouse square.

The grand marshal this year is longtime teacher Derek Barton, who in past years, helped organize the parade.

Leaders are excited to welcome everyone to the family-friendly event during the Christmas season.

