Perry County’s first homeless shelter sparks conversation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Perry County, there are no homeless shelters and only very few resources for those down on their luck.

A women’s shelter set to open at the Cannelton Food Pantry could change that.

The Oak Transitional Living founder Jenny Brunner says she’s wanted to help women in her county get back on their feet without having to “uproot.”

“I’d like to have a place where they can go get some recovery, have some resources, and get the help they need to get back on track,” she said.

The county’s first transitional shelter would be able to house up to two women and their children. Brunner says residents will be selected through a careful screening process.

She says potential residents would have to follow certain rules designed to help them get back on their feet such as getting a job and starting a savings account.

Peer recovery specialist Kelly Mullen says Safe Haven Recovery Engagement Center, a regional recovery hub to addiction care, will help provide tailored care to the women during their stay.

Mullen says Safe Haven will be able to help the women with everything from going to the grocery store to getting sober.

Brunner says the shelter has faced some challenges as it prepares to open its doors.

“The biggest ones will be reassuring the community. This neighborhood that this is going to be a safe place,” she said.

Some of the members of the neighborhood have voiced concern about residential location of the new shelter.

Neighbors 14 News spoke with say they have taken their concerns to the city.

However, Brunner says she hopes to build a good relationship in the neighborhood so the women and neighbors can all feel safe.

“We want this to feel like home to them. It is going to be their home for three to four months until we can help them get into an apartment.”

Another question the shelter is facing is the building’s zoning.

Cannelton Mayor Ralph Terry says the address is currently zoned for single family living. He says the shelter still has to face a public zoning hearing before it can open.

According to Terry, that hearing process could take through the end of December to decide.

As of Wednesday, no date for a hearing has been set, but Terry says he expects a date to be scheduled in early November.

