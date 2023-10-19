Part of Main Street reopened as construction project continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As one section of Main Street in Evansville reopens, another portion stays closed.

You’ll now be able to drive and park again on the 300 block of Main Street, which stretches from Third to Fourth Street.

This portion of the road closed in August as crews began resurfacing the street and replacing the brick in the driving lane.

“Thank you to the City of Evansville Engineers Office for coordinating this reconstruction project, which now provides a safe and stable pedestrian and motorist experience,” says Downtown Evansville on social media.

The 200 block of Main Street remains closed and is estimated to be back open on or around November 17.

