Owensboro annual Empty Bowls Dinner officially one week away

Owensboro annual Empty Bowls Dinner officially one week away
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser and silent auction is officially one week away.

The event is all to benefit First Christian Church and King’s Table.

According to a release, it is set to take place on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the RiverPark Center.

Officials say tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance by visiting eboky.org/tickets. Only 350 tickets are available, and already more than half are sold. Any remaining tickets that are not pre-sold will be made available at the door on the evening of the event.

The $20 ticket allows attendees to pick a ceramic bowl from hundreds of handcrafted bowls made especially for this event.

A release shows each participant will receive a serving of one of six soups available, including a vegan option.

Organizers say this year there will be live music by Randy Lanham and Jeff Hardesty.

