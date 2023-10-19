New AEDs could help the Evansville Fire Department save more lives

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department has purchased 35 new Semi-Automatic External Defibrillators.

Fire Chief Paul Anslinger says this purchase was made possible with assistance from the Deaconess Foundation and the Beth Stevenson Memorial Foundation.

Chief Anslinger tells us the presence of AEDs and well-trained first responders are part of the reason Evansville has a 12.5 survival rate compared to a national average of 7.5.

”And the fact is that 58% of all events an AED is attached to the patient,” he says. “So obviously the outcome is a lot more favorable than most places. So it’s something I’m very proud of our department and our city to do.”

These 35 new AEDs will replace the older one that were close to 15 years old.

