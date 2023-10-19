Mayoral candidates meet face-to-face again at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The candidates for Evansville Mayor clashed again tonight in a public form - this time at the University of Southern Indiana.

Republican Natalie Rascher, Democrat Stephanie Terry and Libertarian Michael Daugherty are competing to replace Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, who chose not to run for a fourth term.

With 20 days to go before the election, public safety continues to be a top issue.

“My priorities for having a say for Evansville include community placing, enhancing our community police networks and engaging the outreach in our community so that we are partners,” explains Stephanie Terry.

“We’ve had an increase in our crime rates across the board, that’s happened over the last couple of years but what we would really like to do is make sure that all of our officers have the tools and the resources that they need in order to complete their jobs,” Natalie Rascher told the public.

“We need a homicide department - Evansville is the 40th ranked city in the United States for violent crimes, there’s homicides that happen all the time and we don’t have a dedicated department so I wrote this out several months that we need to focus on public safety,” says Michael Daugherty.

