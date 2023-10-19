Birthday Club
KYTC: Routine inspection to close shoulder on Spottsville Bridge

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky transportation crews say they will be doing routine inspection for the Spottsville Bridge on U.S. 60 Thursday morning.

Crews say this will lead to a shoulder closure on the bridge from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This will allow workers to safely access parts of the bridge.

You are asked to plan a detour in case there are major delays.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

