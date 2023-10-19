KWC axing some sports programs, positions for ‘future sustainability’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College is getting rid of several sports programs as the school works on its “future sustainability”.

Officials tell us they are axing the men’s cross country, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, women’s cross country and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.

We’re told this change will be put in place after the end of cross country competition next month.

Additionally, school officials say men’s bowling and the cheer team will both be re-classified as self-funded club sports.

“During the course of our 165-year history, Kentucky Wesleyan College has adapted and adjusted to changing times with the incredible support of our alumni, friends and community partners,” said President Dr. Thomas Mitzel. “The impact this realignment and restructuring has on our KWC family members is what makes it incredibly difficult. However, it is necessary for the long-term sustainability of the College.”

Other organizational changes include the elimination of positions, a comprehensive review and adjustment of contractual partnerships, as well as adjusted projections related to enrollment on-campus and online.

Officials say impacted employees will receive compensation through November 30.

Those currently using Kentucky Wesleyan College tuition remission benefits for themselves or their dependents will continue to receive an equivalent scholarship through normal degree completion, according to the school. Scholarships for impacted student-athletes will also be honored through degree completion.

