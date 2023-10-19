Honor Flight veterans preparing for visit to the nation’s capital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, organizers held a meet and greet dinner for veterans and volunteers going on this weekend’s Honor Flight.

The event was held at the Coliseum, where dozens of Tri-State heroes got the chance to meet fellow veterans ahead of their trip to the nation’s capital.

A welcome home parade is planned for Saturday night when they return at Evansville Regional airport. Click here for more information.

