Honor Flight veterans preparing for visit to the nation’s capital

Honor Flight veterans getting ready to visit the nation’s capital
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, organizers held a meet and greet dinner for veterans and volunteers going on this weekend’s Honor Flight.

The event was held at the Coliseum, where dozens of Tri-State heroes got the chance to meet fellow veterans ahead of their trip to the nation’s capital.

A welcome home parade is planned for Saturday night when they return at Evansville Regional airport. Click here for more information.

UE art students selling chili this Halloween to fund local food pantry
Evansville Rescue Mission breaks ground on new women and children’s center
