Evansville Rescue Mission breaks ground on new women and children’s center

By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier today in Evansville, the Evansville Rescue Mission broke ground on its new Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children.

It will be located on Professional Boulevard near Ascension St Vincent Hospital. We’re told the center will house up to 150 women along with their children.

Rescue Mission leaders say the center will provide clients with multiple programs including addiction recovery, a day care and a resource center.

Evansville Rescue Mission President Tracy Gorman says he looks forward to helping more families in Evansville.

“I look forward to seeing the looks on their faces, when they realize that they’re at a place of safety... When they realize that they’re at a place of security, when they realize they’re at a place of hope,” he says.

Gorman tells us the new center is set to open sometime next year.

