‘Evansville Regatta’ delayed one year

By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of people in Evansville are trying to bring high-speed watersports back to the Ohio Riverfront, but they recently decided to delay their plans until August 2025.

The ‘Evansville Regatta’ and ‘Roar on the Shore’ are a proposed hydroplane race and music festival.

They’re attempting to pick up where Hydrofest left off.

2018 was Hydrofest’s last year.

The Evansville Visitor’s Bureau said they lost $70,000 on the venture, and it was canceled after that.

Dan Cole, director of racing for the Evansville Regatta committee said they’re taking a different approach.

“We’ve reached out to the Chamber of Commerce,” he explained. “We told them, ‘We don’t want money. We want support and we want to be able to go to their functions.’”

He said they’re a non-profit and they need infrastructure support. He said they also need professionals to get another water race off the ground.

Trouble is, they have to get those boats on the water.

Cole said they simply don’t have enough planned out yet to hit their intended start date of August 2024.

“At this point in time, I’m not going to say, ‘Okay, let’s put on a boat race,’ and only have six boats show up,” he said.

He said the next year is going to be dedicated to generating interest.

They need sponsors, they need professionals to help run it, and they need support from the city.

