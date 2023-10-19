Birthday Club
Evansville police investigating after bicyclist hit by vehicle near Chandler Ave.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after they say someone was hit by a vehicle.

According to a media report, it happened near the intersection of Chandler Avenue and South Alvord Boulevard.

Police say first responders found a bicycle rider who had been hit.

Officers say AMR took them to the hospital.

We are reaching out to police to see how they’re doing and if anyone has been arrested.

