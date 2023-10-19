Birthday Club
Evansville leaders raise awareness for domestic violence
By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, local leaders are raising awareness for domestic violence. The YWCA and the Albion Fellows Bacon Center came together this morning to bring light to the issue.

It was supposed to be an outdoor event with chalk writing on Main Street. It was moved inside because of rain.

Officials say last yearm more than 2,000 domestic violence cases were reported to Evansville police. Around 700 of those led to formal charges.

Mayor Lloyd Winneke was in attendance and says it’s important for victims to reach out for help.

“It’s not until a victim has the bravery to step forward and call out their perpetrators,” he says. “So the message is lets help our victims and try to make each day without domestic violence.”

Winnecke also proclaimed October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

