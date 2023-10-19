Animals adapting to Autumn: an expert’s advice on avoiding animals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are a lot of things that come with the Fall season, but it can also bring an increase in animal activity. This can lead to more animals on the roads and on people’s property.

Professional trapper Mike Wathen has made his home into a sort of miniature animal sanctuary. He has a bat house, houses for sparrowhawks, owl houses, a pond, and of course, a fox den.

He says the animals who live there thrive because of how much they need the space.

“Our society, we’ve destroyed a lot of it, so when you offer them something that they’re looking for, it don’t take them long to find it,” said Wathen.

Wathen’s knowledge of animals comes from having spent decades monitoring local wildlife and removing nuisance animals from homes and businesses.

He says he knew it was the job for him since he was a kid, and he’s better-suited to the work than to anything else.

“My grandpa told me when I was little, he said ‘you better stay in your lane,’” said Wathen. “He said, ‘because if you get outside of it, you’re in trouble, so that’s what I did.”

Wathen says this time of year has farmers cutting down what’s in their fields and pushing animals out in the process. He advises people to be aware of wooded areas, or spaces where animals might take refuge.

This is especially important to drivers, since those places can often be by roads. He says many people use their horn or their brights when they see animals in the road. Wathen advises against this, since the horn will catch the animal’s attention and make them look at you, then the brights will blind them and make them freeze.

“What I would do is be observant as to where you’re going to likely see them, which is going to be your transitioning points, and just drive extra slow when you get there,” said Wathen.

Despite all his years working, Wathen says he doesn’t have plans to slow down. He says he’s grateful to have found his calling.

“I would rather come out here and watch these sparrowhawks bring in mice than watch TV, so I doubt if I’ll see your show,” said Wathen.

Wathen says many people make the mistake of thinking animals aren’t smart. He says they’re well-adapted to their environment and are making decisions to address their needs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.