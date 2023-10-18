Youth baseball manager claims meth helped him coach, sheriff says

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A youth baseball coach won’t be getting back on the field anytime soon after Wabash County deputies say they caught him with methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

On October 10, deputies say they pulled over 45-year-old John C. Davis of Sumner, Illinois, for having a suspended plate.

According to a press release, Coach Davis told authorities he had a suspended driver’s license and had gotten the license plate from the person who sold him the car.

Davis was reportedly not able to provide insurance information to the deputies and was detained.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched the car and found methamphetamine.

Davis says he uses meth for work and coaching baseball, the sheriff’s office tells us. Deputies did not mention what school Davis is working for.

He was arrested and booked into the Wabash County Jail on multiple charges.

