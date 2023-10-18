Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Youth baseball manager claims meth helped him coach, sheriff says

Coach John C. Davis
Coach John C. Davis(Wabash County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A youth baseball coach won’t be getting back on the field anytime soon after Wabash County deputies say they caught him with methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

On October 10, deputies say they pulled over 45-year-old John C. Davis of Sumner, Illinois, for having a suspended plate.

According to a press release, Coach Davis told authorities he had a suspended driver’s license and had gotten the license plate from the person who sold him the car.

Davis was reportedly not able to provide insurance information to the deputies and was detained.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched the car and found methamphetamine.

Davis says he uses meth for work and coaching baseball, the sheriff’s office tells us. Deputies did not mention what school Davis is working for.

He was arrested and booked into the Wabash County Jail on multiple charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Custer
Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Sneaker convention coming to Evansville

Latest News

Deputies: Driver found with meth, cash & gun charged with dealing
Deputies: Driver found with meth, cash & gun charged with dealing
Update: Dawson Springs Independent Schools back open Thursday
Update: Dawson Springs Independent Schools back open Thursday
DCSO: 18-year-old killed in crash after tractor goes into ditch, flips upside down
DCSO: 18-year-old killed in crash after tractor goes into ditch, flips upside down
How pumpkins are helping spread breast cancer awareness in North Myrtle Beach
Yearly checkup could catch breast cancer early, Tri-State doctor says