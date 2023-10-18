Yearly checkup could catch breast cancer early, Tri-State doctor says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Midtown Hospital is getting the word out there for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctors at the hospital say it’s important for patients to get an annual breast biopsy. Dr. Jill Eickhoff is one of the many pathologists at Deaconess.

She tells us pathologists play a crucial role in examining tissues that come from the biopsy. Dr. Eickhoff also says majority of the process to find a diagnostic is done by hand.

“It’s then delivered to a pathologist who will look at it under a microscope, we will then decide if it’s benign or malignant meaning a patient has cancer or if they don’t,” she says. “A pathologist will then do additional testing to determine which type of cancer the patient has, to get their best treatment.”

Eickhoff says she encourages everyone to be seen annually.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.