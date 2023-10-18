Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

10/18 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
10/18 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Developing in Warrick County, a little league umpire is facing child sex crime charges after he allegedly took pictures of children in the restrooms.

Right now, police in Madisonville need your help finding a missing person who they say has been missing for more than a week.

President Biden arrived in Israel overnight to speak with prime minister Netanyahu.

This comes after hundreds of people were killed in Gaza Tuesday night by what some claim was an Israeli air strike on a hospital.

Back here in Evansville, one couple is holding out hope after they lost contact with their family members in Israel over a week ago.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Custer
Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast

Latest News

10/18 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
10/18 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Albion Fellows Bacon Center hosts annual Flowers on the Lake event
Albion Fellows Bacon Center hosts annual Flowers on the Lake event
Evansville homeless shelter prepares for colder weather
Evansville homeless shelter prepares for colder weather
Sneaker convention coming to Evansville