Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing in Warrick County, a little league umpire is facing child sex crime charges after he allegedly took pictures of children in the restrooms.

Right now, police in Madisonville need your help finding a missing person who they say has been missing for more than a week.

President Biden arrived in Israel overnight to speak with prime minister Netanyahu.

This comes after hundreds of people were killed in Gaza Tuesday night by what some claim was an Israeli air strike on a hospital.

Back here in Evansville, one couple is holding out hope after they lost contact with their family members in Israel over a week ago.

