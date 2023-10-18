Watch: Ky Governor Candidates debate Tuesday night

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - “The Kentucky Debate” is hosted by our Gray sister station, WKYT.

Candidates for Kentucky’s Governor, Andy Beshear and Daniel Cameron, will debate again starting at 6 p.m. Central Tuesday night.

That’s two weeks before election day.

WKYT has put together some fact checks on different topics the candidates have discussed.

The 60 minute debate will be able to be seen in the video player above.

Each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer each question, followed by 30 seconds of rebuttal time.

The candidates will also have 60 seconds for a closing station.

Separate pre-debate draws will determine the order.

