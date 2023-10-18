Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Watch: Ky Governor Candidates debate Tuesday night

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - “The Kentucky Debate” is hosted by our Gray sister station, WKYT.

Candidates for Kentucky’s Governor, Andy Beshear and Daniel Cameron, will debate again starting at 6 p.m. Central Tuesday night.

That’s two weeks before election day.

WKYT has put together some fact checks on different topics the candidates have discussed.

[Fact✓Check | Do Kentucky governor candidates’ claims on education make the grade?]

[Fact✓Check | Campaign claims on jobs]

[Fact✓Check | Kentucky governor candidate campaigns’ claims on the economy]

[Fact✓Check | What issues are most important to you this November?]

The 60 minute debate will be able to be seen in the video player above.

Each candidate will have 60 seconds to answer each question, followed by 30 seconds of rebuttal time.

The candidates will also have 60 seconds for a closing station.

Separate pre-debate draws will determine the order.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Custer
Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Water main break on Boonville New Harmony Road
Part of Boonville New Harmony Road closed due to water main break

Latest News

Fact✓Check | Do Ky. gov. candidates' claims on education make the grade?
Fact✓Check | Do Kentucky governor candidates’ claims on education make the grade?
WKYT looks into the state's labor force and unemployment numbers.
Fact✓Check | Campaign claims on jobs
Access the Vote: USAO, IDR working to ensure early voting sites accessible for all voters
Access the Vote: USAO, IDR working to ensure early voting sites accessible for all voters
Early in-person voting officially begins in Evansville
Early in-person voting begins in Evansville