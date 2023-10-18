USI Men’s and Women’s Basketball take part in OVC Media Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We begin on the hardwood, where it’s crazy to think because we’re in the heart of high school football, but the beginning of college basketball season, is just a couple weeks away. With that, the Ohio Valley Conference held its annual media day today in Evansville.

Of course, both the USI men’s and women’s basketball teams were represented, as the Eagles’ programs, begin their second seasons, in the Division one ranks. The OVC Conference released its preseason predictions this morning, and the Eagles’ men’s squad, was picked to finish ninth in the league. USI men’s basketball head coach Stan Gouard lost a lot of key pieces to graduation and transfer, and has a lot of new faces, so he’s been focusing a lot on the team concept.

“We came in in June as a team, and tried to get them all here together this summer, and I think the biggest thing for me was trying to build some sort of brotherhood with this team that’s going to transition to the basektball court. In fact, our shirts for the weight room say “brotherhood”, and I’ve really hit on that pretty hard,” said Coach Gouard. “Again, the biggest thing for us is we lost Polakovich, who averaged 13 rebounds last year, we lost Trevor Lakes one of the best 3-point shooters last year. Simmons who was a guy. a big-time athlete who could score for us. So, we have some guys who can fill those voids, but it’s going to take a collective group, to make it all happen.”

The USI men tip off their season, November 6th, at Saint Louis.

Head coach Rick Stein is excited for another season of USI women’s basketball. He has a good mix of returning veterans and incoming freshmen and transfers, led by returning seniors Vanessa Shafford, and Meredith Raley from Gibson Southern.

The OVC picked them to finish sixth in the league, and Shafford and Raley were both named to the preseason all-conference women’s team.

“They had really good years last year as returning players, they obviously put up some good numbers. This bunch is pretty new too, with six newcomers. We’re trying to put together a brand new team basically, with a lot of different working parts to it,” said Coach Stein. “So, excited about how we’ve come together so far. Anytime you bring any new players, there’s gotta be change. We have two transfers from Division one women’s basketball. They’re good players, but we’re teaching them different stuff. I’ve gotta credit our team though, and how they’ve taken to change, and how they’ve kind of grown in what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”

The Lady Eagles begin their season at home, November 6th, against Wright State.

