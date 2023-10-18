Birthday Club
Sturgis man killed after losing control of motorcycle during crash

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARION, Ky. (WFIE) - A motorcycle rider from Sturgis passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening, according to Kentucky State Police.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., KSP troopers responded to the crash at the intersection of North Main Street and East Mound Park Avenue.

Investigators revealed that 49-year-old William R. Keene was riding a 1989 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on West Mound Park Avenue when the accident happened.

Detectives believe Keene tried to drive onto East Mound Park Avenue when he lost control and struck a wooden telephone pole. He was taken to a local hospital, where he reportedly passed away from his injuries.

We’re told a passenger on the bike was not hurt in the crash. Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

