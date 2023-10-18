Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

SR 64 west of Huntingburg shut down after crash

((MGN))
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A crash in Dubois County has caused SR 64 to be closed temporarily Wednesday night.

That’s according to Dubois County Dispatch, who tells us the accident was called in shortly after 7 p.m.

We’re told it happened west of Huntingburg near the water treatment plant.

Officials have given no estimate for when the road might be reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Custer
Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest
Sneaker convention coming to Evansville
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot

Latest News

Deer season in full swing
Deer season could spell trouble for cars and pocketbooks
The homeowner claims the contractor tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.
Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars
Crash on SR 66
Crash closes portion of SR 66 in Warrick County
Henderson city officials say that their city, like every other, has people who need help to...
Henderson looking at ways to help the city’s homeless