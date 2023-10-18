SR 64 west of Huntingburg shut down after crash

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A crash in Dubois County has caused SR 64 to be closed temporarily Wednesday night.

That’s according to Dubois County Dispatch, who tells us the accident was called in shortly after 7 p.m.

We’re told it happened west of Huntingburg near the water treatment plant.

Officials have given no estimate for when the road might be reopened.

