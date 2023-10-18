Birthday Club
Sneaker convention coming to Evansville

(KFYR-TV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sneaker convention SNKR BST Evansville returns to the Old National Events Plaza Sunday.

The convention will take place from noon to 5 p.m. and will be held at the Old National Events Plaza on Locust Street.

Officials say the convention is one of the largest sneaker and clothing conventions in America.

Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike are welcome.

Tickets are available at the door or online.

