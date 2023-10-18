Scattered showers overnight, sunny and cooler weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds returned Wednesday afternoon as southerly winds kicked a little more moisture into the Tri-State. A cold front will slide through Wednesday night through Thursday. Scattered showers likely between midnight and 6am Thursday. Rainfall amounts will range around a tenth to a quarter inch. Lows will drop into the middle 50s on Thursday morning, with highs topping out in the lower 70s. A few additional showers possible Thursday evening. Lows on Friday morning will drop to 50 and highs in the upper 60s under sunny skies. Sunny and pleasant over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low to middle 40s. Clouds return early next week with scattered showers possible on Wednesday.

