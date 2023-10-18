Police arrest suspect after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4

Birthday Club
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.(KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a crash in Malibu killed four women, who are believed to be college students, and injured two others, officials said Wednesday.

The six pedestrians were struck at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pacific Coast Highway about 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Pepperdine University, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital but there was no word Wednesday on their conditions.

Pepperdine said on X, formerly Twitter, that based on information from the sheriff’s department there “is reason to believe” the four women killed were students from its Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

The male driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, said sheriff’s Sgt. Maria Navarro.

Investigators believe he was driving a dark colored BMW westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, sideswiped at least three parked vehicles, and crashed into a group of people walking in the area about 25 miles (40 km) west of downtown Los Angeles.

“As we await further details from the investigation, we pray for our entire community,” the university said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

