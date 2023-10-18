Parks Dept. & Trails Coalition announce partnership in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of collaboration, officials with the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation and the Evansville Area Trails Coalition, Inc. (ETC) announced a formal partnership.

They say the agreement was approved at Wednesday’s Board of Parks Commissioners meeting.

Officials say the alliance promises promotion, expansion, and preservation of Evansville’s Greenway Trails System.

The ETC will now relocate to the lower level of The Pagoda pavilion.

“Our collaboration with ETC goes beyond a shared vision for the Greenway,” said Steve Schaefer, Deputy Mayor and Parks & Recreation interim Executive Director. “It brings to life the goals we envisioned in our 2023 Master Plan, and marks a new chapter in our city’s commitment to connectivity and wellness.”

“This partnership is a dream come true for everyone who has been working tirelessly to expand our trails network and sustain it as a source of pride for our community,” said ETC Executive Director Lorie Van Hook. “We look forward to a bright future where our trails become an integral part of the city’s identity.”

The agencies will be hosting a series of annual events, including trail clean-up activities, educational trail programs, and group urban hikes.

The public is encouraged to get involved.

