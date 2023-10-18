Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Parks Dept. & Trails Coalition announce partnership in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of collaboration, officials with the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation and the Evansville Area Trails Coalition, Inc. (ETC) announced a formal partnership.

They say the agreement was approved at Wednesday’s Board of Parks Commissioners meeting.

Officials say the alliance promises promotion, expansion, and preservation of Evansville’s Greenway Trails System.

The ETC will now relocate to the lower level of The Pagoda pavilion.

“Our collaboration with ETC goes beyond a shared vision for the Greenway,” said Steve Schaefer, Deputy Mayor and Parks & Recreation interim Executive Director. “It brings to life the goals we envisioned in our 2023 Master Plan, and marks a new chapter in our city’s commitment to connectivity and wellness.”

“This partnership is a dream come true for everyone who has been working tirelessly to expand our trails network and sustain it as a source of pride for our community,” said ETC Executive Director Lorie Van Hook. “We look forward to a bright future where our trails become an integral part of the city’s identity.”

The agencies will be hosting a series of annual events, including trail clean-up activities, educational trail programs, and group urban hikes.

The public is encouraged to get involved.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Custer
Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Water main break on Boonville New Harmony Road
Part of Boonville New Harmony Road closed due to water main break

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash
Sturgis man killed after losing control of motorcycle during crash
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear
Watch: Ky Governor Candidates debate Tuesday night
Holiday Half Pot drawing planned for city of Jasper to benefit SWICACC
Holiday Half Pot drawing planned for city of Jasper to benefit SWICACC
First bourbon barrel at Western Kentucky Distilling Co. in Beaver Dam
Grand opening being held for Western Kentucky Distilling Co.