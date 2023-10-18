‘Options Fair’ happening Thursday for EVSC 8th graders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday, Evansville eighth graders will will have the chance to learn about their potential high school.

EVSC will host its “Options fair” from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center.

The fair will provide eighth graders and their families with a better understanding of the high school programs available to them.

We’re told the fair will include informational booths with each high school’s innovation program .

“It’s really a great opportunity for 8th graders to attend a program if they’re really looking for something that meets their interest,” said EVSC’s Jason Woebkenberg. We want to engage all students and prepare them for the future, and this is a great way to do it.”

If you’re not able to make it, you’re encouraged to talk to your student’s current school.

