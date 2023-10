MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police need your help in finding Shelly Dunlap.

They say she has been missing since October 8.

Dunlap is described as five-foot-three with blond hair.

Officers say she was last seen near park avenue in Madisonville.

If you see her or know where she might be, call police.

