Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize

Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida said he could not have won the lottery at a better time.

Harrison Porter, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, told lottery officials he has been going through some challenging times.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” he said.

Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.

He bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from Publix.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Custer
Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Water main break on Boonville New Harmony Road
Part of Boonville New Harmony Road closed due to water main break

Latest News

A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
Mom upset over ‘End your life’ threats allegedly made by KIPP High School teacher
Outraged mother says teacher allegedly threatened son’s life
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
LIVE: GOP’s Jim Jordan tries again to become House speaker, while his detractors consider options
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Current US assessment is Israel was ‘not responsible’ for Gaza hospital blast, White House says
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case