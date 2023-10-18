Kentucky man claims contractor cost him tens of thousands of dollars

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - When you need a project done at your house that requires bigger tools or more help, you would probably call in a contractor.

One man in Muhlenberg County claims he did that, but was left with a bigger mess than he started with.

Michael and Cindy Bellwood have had a dream to build a sun room and three car garage for almost 15 years.

They finally started to make it come true in 2020 when they hired a contractor.

James Lovins with Precision Masonry.

“I don’t really understand how they can let this guy get by with it,” Michael said.

He says he paid Lovins to pour concrete at his house.

After finding cracks in it, Michael says he asked him to come back and fix it.

“He finally agreed on coming back and replacing everything he messed up,” Michael said.

Once he did, Michael claims he tore everything up and filed for bankruptcy.

“When you come back and tear up a man’s property or a home’s property, you should be liable for it,” he said.

When we reached out to Lovins, he said to talk to his attorney.

When we reached out to his attorney, he said he didn’t comment on his clients’ legal matters.

According to the Kentucky Department of Housing, Buildings and Construction, Precision Masonry has an inactive business license.

However, according to Michael and Cindy, you don’t need any license to pour concrete in Muhlenberg Co.

“I know that he’s back pouring concrete,” Michael said.

Leaving them without $46,000.

Michael says Lovins’ attorney offered to settle for $25,000.

Not only does that not cover the money he lost, but he says it doesn’t even make a dent in what it would cost to pay to fix the mess -- $81,000.

It’s not their first time going through this either.

“We’ve fired a man from Evansville before. When we paid for the materials, that man ran off to Florida,” Cindy said.

After living the nightmare twice now, they hope to prevent it from happening to someone else.

Michael says local law enforcement and his attorney have told him there’s nothing more he can do.

So for now, they’re left to foot the bill to fix it.

