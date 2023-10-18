“Hope is dwindling:” Evansville family searches for missing relatives in Israel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mark Vyvoda and Tory Schendel-Vyvoda are searching for two missing cousins who they believe have been taken hostage by Hamas fighters.

The family members disappeared last week from their village Kibbutz Nir Oz, which is located only about five minutes from the Israel-Gaza border.

“First it was just shock, something that you don’t really expect to happen to your family,” said Mark. “Sure, they live in a risky part of the world, but they don’t see it that way.”

Tory says the relatives have urgent medical conditions that need attention. She says she worries time could be running out for them if they’re even still alive.

“One of the members that was captured has lung disease and the other needs constant oxygen, so the hope is dwindling,” she said.

The couple says their cousins were captured during an attack on the village led by Hamas.

“The whole kibbutz has been completely leveled. Within 24-hours the whole thing was set ablaze,” she said. “There are saferooms, but the problem is they can’t withstand a certain amount of fire.”

Tory says one of their relatives’ neighbors called her husband with the news after watching them get captured while fleeing their burning home.

The family’s cousins aren’t the only ones from the area unaccounted for though.

Tory says at least 80 people are still missing in Nir Oz, a village of only about 400 people.

A flyer the community of Nir Oz is circulating shows many of the missing to be children.

“The best-case scenario is that there is prisoner exchange with terms for peace,” said Mark.

He says he and his wife are sharing their story hoping some of those children can be brought home.

“The strongest power that we have is unity. The strongest power we have is our voice. The strongest power we have is the ability to raise funds, share the message and talk,” said Tory.

The couple says they believe the kibbutz will be rebuilt, and they hope to visit it again with family soon.

“It will be rebuilt,” said Mark. “The people that I know in Israel are the most resilient people on this earth. There will be no opportunities for giving up.”

Tory and Mark have set up a Go Fund Me for family and friends who survived the attack. The link to find that is here.

