Holiday Half Pot drawing planned for city of Jasper to benefit SWICACC

Holiday Half Pot drawing planned for city of Jasper to benefit SWICACC
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - In the spirit of making a difference, officials say a Holiday Half Pot drawing has been planned in Jasper.

They say the half pot is all to benefit the Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition.

Officials say this will be an opportunity for the community to come together, not just for a chance to win, but to make a genuine difference in the lives of many children.

A release shows the proceeds from the drawing will go directly toward supporting their local Child Advocacy Center in its mission to provide essential services, resources, and care for children in need.

The half pot drawing is set to begin October 24 and end on December 15 at 5 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • 1 for $5
  • 3 for $10
  • 15 for $20

For those who are interested, you can buy your tickets at multiple locations throughout the service area, including SWICACC’s home base at the old 5th Street school in Jasper. Information can also be found at www.swicacc.com.

Organizers also say they are looking for volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact SWICACC via email at volunteer@swicacc.com or by phone at 812-559-0490.

