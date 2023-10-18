Henderson looking at ways to help the city’s homeless

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say that their city, like every other, has people who need help to find housing and jobs.

Officials tell us a local non-profit has spent about the last eight months examining the state of homelessness in the city. Yesterday they presented their findings to the city commission along with suggestions of how the situation can be improved.

They say they first need to address the needs of those experiencing homelessness. This can include things they say many people don’t think about, like how can someone receive mail if they don’t have a permanent address.

Beyond that, city officials say they’re considering hiring a homeless case manager to help people find housing or employment.

Henderson Mayor Brad Staton says it means a lot to see the ways people are working to improve their community and help others, especially because he experienced poverty in his youth.

”I know what it feels like firsthand to feel like the people in power don’t care about you, and so to be able to work together with people who have been harboring those feelings for so long, and to start to see them believe that we actually do care, that we actually are going to focus on their issues, it’s a big deal,” said Henderson Mayor Brad Staton.

This is just one of many projects the city is considering. They have a meeting scheduled to get the public’s input on what the city’s priorities should be and how they should move forward.

That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 at the new Jefferson Elementary School. For more information on that as well as other upcoming city events and meetings, visit the City of Henderson Facebook page.

