Halloween display pokes fun at Princeton Walmart pole accidents

By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County couple’s Halloween decorations are the talk of the town.

Jared and Heather Skelton live in Oakland City and sitting in their front yard is a demolished car that appears to have run into a pole with a skeleton driving.

The decorations poke fun at drivers who, for some reason, keep running into a yellow pole at the Princeton Walmart.

[Related: The mystery behind the famous Princeton Walmart pole]

Jared and Heather say they’ve had a lot of positive reactions to the decorations.

”I’m glad I could make people smile and get a little laugh out of it,” they say. “It’s crazy. I never thought it would take off the way it did.”

The couple tells us it wasn’t too difficult to set up since Jared was already working on the car in his garage.

At night, the decorations light up and they say they are planning to add a few more decorations to the display for Halloween.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

