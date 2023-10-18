Grand opening being held for Western Kentucky Distilling Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The grand opening is set Wednesday afternoon for Western Kentucky Distilling Co.

The new $30 million distillery in Beaver Dam is creating 35 full-time jobs.

“Coming off what was a historic year for Kentucky bourbon in 2022, seeing these announced projects and investments become operational and begin production is an incredible step for the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s grand opening marks yet another step forward for Kentucky’s signature bourbon and spirits industry and will continue to provide incredible job opportunities for the Western Kentucky region. Congratulations to Western Kentucky Distilling’s leadership on this exciting next step.”

The new distillery operation – the first official distillery in Ohio County since Prohibition – is located at 1880 Old Liberty Church Rd. in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, in the Bluegrass Crossings Business Center.

The 25,000-square-foot distillery on 80 acres features 15 warehouses, adding an additional 300,000 square feet.

It will have the capacity to distill over 50,000 barrels per year and store 250,000 barrels.

“It’s a proud moment for our team at Western Kentucky Distilling Co. as we open the doors and start making Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey within our walls,” said Western Kentucky Distilling Co. COO and Master Distiller Jacob Call. “Kentucky whiskey has a rich history in our state, and it’s an honor for our distillery to become part of that legacy. As the first official distillery in Ohio County since Prohibition, we’re excited to be part of the community and bring jobs to the region.”

