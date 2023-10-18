Birthday Club
Former UE head coach Marty Simmons ready for third season, leading Eastern Illinois
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - OVC basketball Media Day was Tuesday morning, and among those in town, was former Aces basketball head coach, Marty Simmons. “The Mule”, as he was affectionally called, is set to begin his third season, at the helm, leading the men’s basketball team at Eastern Illinois.

The Panthers are just 14-48, in Simmons’ two years at EIU, but they did improve from 5 wins, up to 9, in his second season.

Of course, Coach Simmons is highly revered here in Evansville, after leading the UE program, from 2007 to 2018. The Aces made five postseason appearances, and won the 2015 CIT championship, during his tenure. Simmons says he’s enjoying his time, though now, at EIU.

“I love it -- feel very blessed and fortunate. The administration is very supportive. Tom Michael, our athletic director, has been great,” said Coach Simmons. “It’s a unique place to be at. Our coaches and the athletes are really, really supportive of one another and feel really lucky to be there. We need to make a big jump here. I think we’ve gotten better each year, but we’d certainly like to win more games this year.”

Coach Simmons will be back in town on February 8th, when his Panthers, play at USI.

