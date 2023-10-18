Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EVSC new mobile app officially ready for download

EVSC new mobile app officially ready for download
EVSC new mobile app officially ready for download(Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is rolling out their new mobile app, and it’s now ready to download.

EVSC leaders say this app is a one stop shop for things like lunch menus, attendance reporting, athletics calendars, and much more.

It’s available in the apple app store and google play store.

Just search “EVSC” to download it for free.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Custer
Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Water main break on Boonville New Harmony Road
Part of Boonville New Harmony Road closed due to water main break

Latest News

Madisonville police asking for help in search for missing woman
Madisonville police asking for help in search for missing woman
EVSC gives advice on do’s and don’ts of discussing war in Israel with children
EVSC gives advice on do’s and don’ts of discussing war in Israel with children
School officials: Dawson Springs Independent School District closed due to gas leak
School officials: Dawson Springs Independent School District closed due to gas leak
10/18 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines