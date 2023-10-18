EVSC new mobile app officially ready for download

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is rolling out their new mobile app, and it’s now ready to download.

EVSC leaders say this app is a one stop shop for things like lunch menus, attendance reporting, athletics calendars, and much more.

It’s available in the apple app store and google play store.

Just search “EVSC” to download it for free.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.