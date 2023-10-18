EVSC gives advice on do’s and don’ts of discussing war in Israel with children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the war in Israel continues, you at home might be concerned about how much your child is taking in.

You might also be concerned with how to talk about this type of topic.

During traumatic events such as the ongoing war in Israel, it can be hard to understand and even harder to talk about.

That’s why the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is giving out some safety and crisis tips so that you’re more prepared.

Some of these tips include keeping explanations appropriate.

This lets your child’s questions guide the conversation so you know how much you need to explain.

Another tip includes reaffirming safety here at home.

Sylvia Groves with EVSC says you need to be watching out to see if your child is having a more severe trauma response to the war.

“You know your child, so you know what their baseline behavior is,” Groves said. “So, if you’re seeing changes that are different from how they typically act, then you’re going to want to be intune to that, you’re going to take care of all your basic things, make sure you’re keeping to routine as much as possible. Not because were trying to hide the fact that this is going on, but because that’s where we find peace and stability.”

