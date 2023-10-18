Birthday Club
Evansville Regional Airport to hold TSA PreCheck Enrollment Center

(KBTX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This month, Evansville Regional Airport will host a TSA PreCheck Enrollment Center.

People will be able to enroll in TSA PreCheck at the airport from October 23 to October 27. The enrollment center will be across from the ticket counter.

PreCheck is an expedited screening process that allows people to leave their shoes on, and keep other items in their bags that they would normally have to remove at a security checkpoint.

The enrollment center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

