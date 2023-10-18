Evansville homeless shelter prepares for colder weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local homeless shelters are starting to prepare for providing services during the winter months.

United Caring Services is one of the few organizations in Evansville looking to provide life-saving help, but they say that they can’t do it without help from the public.

As fall turns to winter, United Caring Services Director Va Cun says that it’s only going to be more difficult for folks who are homeless.

“They may not have the appropriate clothing,” said Cun. “So it is extremely difficult, and we want to be aware of that and also compassionate.”

That means they’re stocking up on clothes, and donations go a long way.

Clothes that people can layer are typically best as it helps people regulate as temperatures change.

“We want to make sure that everyone is safe and taken care of,” said Cun.

The nonprofit’s preparation also involves stocking up for the shelter itself.

“We’re acquiring supplies,” said Cun. “What does that mean? It means mattresses to make beds and also blankets because the nights are cold.”>

Cun says their prep also means getting ready for White Flag Days.

Days where the temperature is cold enough to open an emergency shelter.

“We convert this space which is our day shelter to make additional room for 50 beds,” said Cun.

To run that, however, they need to recruit workers.

“It is actually challenging,” Cun said.

She says while workers get paid, the hours are atypical.

“We open after dinner closes here and it stays open until 6:30 in the morning,” said Cun.

She says they want folks who can work well with people experiencing trauma or even substance abuse issues, but the biggest requirement is right in their name.

“An individual who has compassion and cares about individuals experiencing homelessness,” Cun said.

Cun says that the biggest needs as far as donations right now are toilet paper and cleaning supplies because they sanitize the shelter each day.

She also says money is needed especially now because they’re anticipating a spike in their utility costs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.