Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville home badly damaged by fire

Evansville home badly damaged by fire
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in Evansville Wednesday afternoon.

It was in the 600 block of East Illinois Street, and called in shortly after 4 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in the back bathroom.

They were able to get the fire under control quickly, but the home has some pretty bad damage.

No one was home when the fire started, and no one was hurt.

Officials say they were told eight people live in the home.

The Red Cross was called to help.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Custer
Attacked umpire in Warrick Co. now facing child sex crime charges
Luis Segoviano
Agents: Man gets someone else to claim casino jackpot to avoid taxes
Jessica Ferguson
Police: Poor living conditions, fentanyl filled syringes prompt mom’s arrest
West Side Nut Club announces winner of half pot
Evansville family wins West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot
Sneaker convention coming to Evansville

Latest News

Henderson city officials say that their city, like every other, has people who need help to...
Henderson looking at ways to help the city’s homeless
Halloween display pokes fun at Princeton Walmart pole accidents
Halloween display pokes fun at Princeton Walmart pole accidents
‘Options Fair’ happening Thursday for EVSC 8th graders
‘Options Fair’ happening Thursday for EVSC 8th graders
Coach John C. Davis
Youth baseball manager claims meth helped him coach, sheriff says