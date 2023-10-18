Evansville home badly damaged by fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a home in Evansville Wednesday afternoon.

It was in the 600 block of East Illinois Street, and called in shortly after 4 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in the back bathroom.

They were able to get the fire under control quickly, but the home has some pretty bad damage.

No one was home when the fire started, and no one was hurt.

Officials say they were told eight people live in the home.

The Red Cross was called to help.

