EPD: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit with car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person in Evansville was taken to the hospital after hit by a car Monday night.

First responders rushed to South Garvin and Lincoln just before 7 p.m.

The Evansville Police Department says a car hit someone walking down the street, but the injuries were minor.

No one was arrested or drug tested.

The scene cleared before 8 p.m.

