EPD: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit with car
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person in Evansville was taken to the hospital after hit by a car Monday night.
First responders rushed to South Garvin and Lincoln just before 7 p.m.
The Evansville Police Department says a car hit someone walking down the street, but the injuries were minor.
No one was arrested or drug tested.
The scene cleared before 8 p.m.
