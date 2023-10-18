Birthday Club
EPD: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit with car

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person in Evansville was taken to the hospital after hit by a car Monday night.

First responders rushed to South Garvin and Lincoln just before 7 p.m.

The Evansville Police Department says a car hit someone walking down the street, but the injuries were minor.

No one was arrested or drug tested.

The scene cleared before 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

