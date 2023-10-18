Birthday Club
Deputy hurt following burglary arrest in Daviess Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A deputy is recovering after they were hurt while trying to calm down a burglary suspect.

Deputies say it started Monday morning when they got a call for a burglary in progress.

Deputies say someone’s truck was stolen but the suspect was no longer there.

Then Tuesday afternoon, deputies got word of where the suspect was.

Deputies say that’s when they arrested Damian Brown.

Authorities say he was taken to the hospital for an injury he got before the arrest.

According to a press release, Brown then began to fight deputies.

A release shows one deputy was hurt and required medical treatment.

Brown is now in the Daviess County Jail and facing several charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

