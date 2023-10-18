Birthday Club
Deputies: Driver found with meth, cash & gun charged with dealing

Bobby Norman
Bobby Norman(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a driver with an expired plate was pulled over just after midnight Wednesday morning.

It was on Oak Hill Road near Morgan Avenue.

Vanderburgh County Deputies say 61-year-old Bobby Norman had a gun, a bag of meth, and more than $2,000 in cash in his pockets.

They say more meth, some marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe was in Norman’s truck.

Norman is charged dealing meth and felony gun possession.

His passenger was arrested on a warrant.

