Defense claims insanity in arson & animal cruelty case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An insanity defense was filed Tuesday in an animal cruelty case in Evansville.

Records show there was a court hearing for Amanda Deckard.

The court has now ordered her to be evaluated for competency and sanity.

[Previous: Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville]

[Previous Story: Evansville firefighter hurt while responding to house fire on E. Iowa Street]

Officials say back in May, Deckard, called 911 to report she started a fire on E. Iowa Street.

They say she was found on the porch with cuts to her arms.

Investigators say they also found several lizards had been beaten to death inside the home.

Officials say a firefighter was hurt when a wooden board fell on him while fighting the fire.

Two neighboring homes were also damaged by the flames.

Deckard’s next court date is set for December 5.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.